Franklin Templeton unit holders to receive another tranche of Rs 983 cr

New Delhi: Investment firm Franklin Templeton on Sunday announced that SBI Funds Management will distribute the next tranche of Rs 983.81 crore to unit holders across all six shut schemes.

The payment will commence on Tuesday.

"As advised by the court appointed liquidator (SBI MF), the payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will commence from 14 December 2021," a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said.