French Cos pledge support for India's health infrastructure

As part of the French Solidarity Mission initiated by the French Government and implemented by the Embassy of France in India, majority of these funds have been committed to purchase and install at least 20 French oxygen generator plants in Indian hospitals.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IFCCI) has raised over EUR 6.1 million (Rs 55 crore) from French companies based in India to support its ongoing fight against the Covid pandemic.

Eight of these oxygen plants have already been delivered and installed in Indian hospitals including Military Hospital in Palam, Telengana Institute of Medical Sciences, Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Ambedkar Nagar Hospital among others. The remaining will arrive in India within a few weeks.

Each oxygen plant sourced from French company Novair supplies non-stop oxygen to a 250-bed hospital for 10-12 years, ensuring greater healthcare autonomy to hospitals who have been catering to thousands of critical patients, IFCCI said in a statement.

In addition, IFCCI has been working with Business France to procure approximately 600 oxygen concentrators from France due to arrive in the next few days. It is also working closely with Capgemini to develop a mobile app and website which would serve as a common resource pool for sharing information about plasma donors, oxygen cylinders and concentrators for IFCCI's members and extended networks.

Donations were received from more than 50 companies including Capgemini, Amundi - SBI Mutual Fund, Saint Gobain, Air Liquide, CMA-CGM, Dassault Aviation, Societe Generale, Accenture, Atos, Pernod Ricard, BNP Paribas, Safran, Sanofi, Moet-Hennessy, L'Oreal, EDF, Airbus, Naval Group, Alstom, Total, Orano, ADP, Renault, Hermes, Roquette, Engie, Credit Agricole, Sopra Steria, Serdia Pharmaceuticals, Thales, Air France, Michelin, Schneider Electric, ARaymond, bioMerieux, Legrand, NRB Bearings, Dassault Systemes, BIC Cello, Amadeus, Emballiso, TNP Consultants, Idemia, Phosphea, Robertet, Velan, Evolis, Monin, Sonepar, Armor Group, Technique Solaire, Soufflet, Link, Radiall, Precia Molen and Helma.

"Grave times call for unprecedented action, and we saw unanimous support and willingness from our member companies in response to our call for help under this initiative by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Our member companies have long been committed to India's story of overcoming challenges and resilient growth. French companies are committed to India as long term investors. Their efforts to help strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the country shows how deeply they are invested in India as a country as well as safety of their employees, families and peers", said Sumeet Anand, President, IFCCI.

--IANS

sn/skp/