FTP 2015-2020 extended till Sept 30

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 has been extended till September 30.

The policy was applicable till March 31.

Accordingly, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said: "The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid up to March 31, 2021 is extended upto September 30, 2021."