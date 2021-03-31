  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. News
  4. FTP 2015-2020 extended till Sept 30

FTP 2015-2020 extended till Sept 30

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Mar 31st, 2021, 16:20:50hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) India's Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2015-20 has been extended till September 30.

The policy was applicable till March 31.

Accordingly, the Union Commerce and Industry Ministry in a statement on Wednesday said: "The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid up to March 31, 2021 is extended upto September 30, 2021."

The present Policy came into force on April 1, 2015, it was applicable for 5 years till March 31, 2020, but was extended for a year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

--IANS

rv/sdr/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features