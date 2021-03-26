Fuel delivery to enter Delhi-NCR, Mumbai markets

The new age start-up, brand of Mumbai based RST Fuel Delivery Pvt. Ltd. aims to transform the fuel delivery and consumption landscape in the country, empowering both individual consumers as well as large scale customers like construction and logistics companies.

New Delhi: App based door-to-door fuel delivery service provider, 'The Fuel Delivery' is all set to start operations in India beginning Delhi NCR and the country's business capital Mumbai.

"We see a huge potential for home delivery of fuel primarily in sectors like real estate (both under construction and occupied projects), hospitals, corporate office parks, schools and institutions, banks, shopping malls, warehouses, transportation and logistics, and the agricultural sector. Oil marketing companies anticipate the market to be worth Rs 2,000 crore in the coming 12 to 18 months," said Rakshit Mathur, Founder and CEO, The Fuel Delivery.

The system provides simple home delivery of fuel. Customers can order fuel by downloading the company's mobile app in their smartphones. They can make payment through the app and also order and monitor delivery in real time along with quality calibration mechanisms. The app also sends notifications on consumption from time to time.

"We have leveraged the potential of IoT technology for developing the mobile app. All our delivery vehicles are enabled with IoT solution that will ensure monitoring and tracking in real time while managing logistics better by reducing order fulfilment time", Mathur said.

The company has plans to enter other key markets like Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata in next 6 to 12 months.

The fuel delivery market is fast evolving with oil marketing companies such as Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil has tie ups with few existing start-ups in the segment. The segment has the potential for start-ups to become a FueEnt (Fuel Entrepreneur) while generating employment at the grass root level in terms of extensive hiring of drivers and helpers to run business operations.

In the present Covid-19 situation it will be a win-win proposition for consumers as they can maintain social distancing norms through contact-less delivery by avoiding long queues at fuel filling stations.

