Fuel price rise paused again, petrol & diesel rates static

New Delhi: The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Tuesday across the four metro cities.

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol price remains at Rs 95.31 per litre while diesel at Rs 86.22 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, petrol continues to be priced at Monday's level of Rs 101.52, Rs 96.71 and Rs 95.28 per litre respectively, and diesel at Rs 93.58, Rs 90.92 and Rs 89.07 per litre, respectively.