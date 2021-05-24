Fuel prices rise paused again, rate static on Monday

New Delhi: The oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Monday across the four metros.

Accordingly, in the national capital, diesel price remains at Rs 84.07 per litre while petrol at 93.21 per litre.

Similarly, in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, diesel continues to be priced at Sunday's level of Rs 91.30, Rs 88.87 and Rs 86.91 per litre respectively, and petrol at Rs 99.49, Rs 94.86 and Rs 93.27 per litre, respectively.