Fuel prices unchanged across metros for 5th straight day

Accordingly, in the national capital, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.49 per litre and diesel Rs 88.92 a litre.

It was the fifth straight day of no revision in the retail fuel prices.

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged on Sunday.

Petrol prices in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 107.52, Rs 99.20 and Rs 101.82 per litre, respectively. Similarly, diesel prices across the cities remained unchanged at Rs 96.48, Rs 93.52 and Rs 91.98 per litre.

After falling, global crude oil prices had firmed up over the past week to cross $72 a barrel mark. The October contract of crude oil on the Intercontinental Exchange is currently at $72.70 per barrel.

Before price revision for auto fuel again began this month, its rates had been static for 35 days between July 18 and August 21.

This pause in prices came after the fuel prices increased for 41 days in the current financial year.

The 41 increases have taken up petrol prices by Rs 11.44 per litre in Delhi, while the diesel rates have spiked by Rs 8.74 per litre in the national capital.

