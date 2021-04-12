Fuel prices unchanged for 12th straight day

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMC) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the 12th straight day across the four metro cities on Sunday.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.56 per litre.

Prices of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 96.98, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.77 per litre respectively, same as the previous levels.