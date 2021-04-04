Fuel prices unchanged for 5th straight day

New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Oil marketing companies have kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged for the fifth straight day.

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.56 per litre on Sunday.

Price of the fuel in the other key cities of Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata were at Rs 96.98, Rs 92.58 and Rs 90.77 per litre, respectively, all unchanged from the previous levels.