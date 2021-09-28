Gadkari, Sinha lay foundation for 4 NH projects in J&K

General V.K. Singh, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways was also present on the occasion.

Srinagar: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday laid the foundation stones for four National Highway projects worth Rs 3,612 crore in Jammu and Kashmir, including commencement of Srinagar Ring road project.

Gadkari, during his address, termed road connectivity as a key driver of the socio-economic growth and development of any region.

There is no dearth of funds in the ministry. I ensure you to bring in logistic support of every kind that is beneficial for the tourism and economy of J&K, the Union Minister said.

The new projects will further strengthen the road connectivity in J&K, thus opening up new livelihood avenues for the local population, enhancing tourism and business activities improving the quality of life of the people, he added.

Our endeavour is to lessen the time travel between the cities of India tremendously. Be it Delhi-Jammu, or Jammu to Srinagar, the time to travel would get reduced to half by providing expressways and better road connectivity to the people. Mega Highway road and tunnel projects will reduce the travel time from Delhi to Kashmir to 8 hrs in coming years, said the Union Minister.

The Union Minister said that the long-pending prestigious Srinagar Ring Road project would be completed by end of 2023. Besides, the work on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway would be completed in next 2-3 years bringing in much respite for the people of the UT, he added.

He also advocated introducing eco-friendly measures in transport sector.

While speaking on the occasion, Lt Governor said that these NH projects would catalyze overall socio-economic development in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The projects include Strengthening and Upgradation of 43 km existing carriageway on Baramulla-Gulmarg Section of NH-701A, Construction of new double lane bypass from Donipawa via Ashajipora connecting NH-244 and NH-44, Construction and Upgradation of existing 28 km stretch from Vailoo to Donipawa on Khellani Khanabal Section of NH-244, besides the construction of much-awaited Ring Road around Srinagar city.