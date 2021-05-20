Gadkari writes to Goyal on jewellers demand

Gadkari said in the letter to Goyal that he has received a representation from the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Nitin Gadkari, Road Transport and MSME Minister, has written to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on a representation by the gems and jewellery sector seeking deferment of mandatory hallmarking up to June 2022.

Gadkari said they have raised an issue of lack of infrastructure for implementing mandatory hallmarking which may result in distress amongst the stakeholders.

In the post Covid pandemic scene, the gems and jewellery sector is the worst hit, Gadkari added. "They have sought relief in terms of postponement of order of implementation of mandatory hallmarking upto June 2022", Gadkari added in the letter.

The Council has also represented that their suggestions alongwith concerned authorities like BIS in the policy building process may be considered.

"You are requested to have the matter looked into and take appropriate action as per rules and guielines", Gadkari said to Goyal.

--IANS

