Gail to be excluded from Nifty50

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Bellwether stock index Nifty50 will remove energy major Gail from the stocks that comprise its weightage, NSE Indices said on Tuesday.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee (IMSC) of NSE Indices decided to make the changes, as part of its periodic review.

In Gail's place, Tata Consumer Products will be included in the index from March 31, 2021.