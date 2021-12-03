Gautam Adani calls on Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna

Kolkata: A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee returned from Mumbai, promising proper infrastructure and all sorts of benefits to woo the investors, industrialist Gautam Adani met the Trinamool Congress supremo at the state secretariat Nabanna on Thursday evening.

Trinamool Congress all-India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was also present during the meeting.

Though there was no official briefing detailing the discussions that took place in the meeting, sources in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) confirmed that Adani expressed his interest in investing in the state.

Banerjee assured Adani all sorts of help from the government and also invited him for the Bengal Global Business Summit scheduled in April next year.

After the meeting, Adani tweeted: "Delighted to meet @MamataOfficial, Hon'ble Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Discussed different investment scenarios and the tremendous potential of West Bengal. I look forward to attending the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) in April 2022."

Those close to the developments are of the opinion that Adani's meeting with the Chief Minister is significant for the development of the state.

The meeting is yet more important because it happened just a day after Banerjee made it clear that the state is open to investment. She also said that as the state wants investors like Ambani and Adani to come to Bengal, the government at the same time wants to stand beside the farmers and help them in every possible way.

The sources also said that Adani has already made investments in Haldia, and he is trying to invest more in the state.

Banerjee had earlier invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the Bengal Global Business Summit, to which he has reportedly given his initial consent.