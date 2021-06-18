Gautam Adani loses 12 billion and coveted tag in 5 days

New Delhi: Suffering a rout in the stock markets this week, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has lost the coveted tag of being Asias second richest billionaire.

Adani has lost over $12 billion in just four days after concerns over FPI ownership.

Adani's net worth has come down to $62.7 billion from $74.9 billion at the beginning of this week, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires index.