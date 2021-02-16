GE T&D appoints Mahesh Palashikar as Chairman of the Board

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) GETDIL on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mahesh Palashikar on the Board as Chairman. Palashikar assumes the role of Chairman effective March 1, 2021 and succeeds Vishal K. Wanchoo who resigned from the Board upon assuming new responsibility with another company, post retirement from GE.

GETDIL Board also co-opted Emanuel Bartolini, GE Grid Solutions' global Chief Commercial Officer on the Board of the Company as Director w.e.f. March 1, 2021 or the date of the allotment of Director Identification Number whichever is later. Nagesh Tilwani who is the Whole-time Director has resigned from the Board in view of increased responsibilities within the GE group.

Speaking about the announcement, Pitamber Shivnani, Managing Director & CEO of GE T&D India Limited said, "We are delighted to have Mahesh join the GETDIL Board as the Chairman. Mahesh brings wealth of experience and deep knowledge from leading diverse set of businesses. We are also excited to have Emanuel Bartolini join the Board. His presence will bring a unique global perspective and will strengthen the Board's range of expertise."

Palashikar is the President of GE South Asia and Chairman of GE Power India Limited. As a 21-year GE veteran, Palashikar has worked and advanced through a series of complex and increasingly responsible assignments in manufacturing operations, global supply chain, quality, lean, six sigma, sales, projects, services and business management within GE's Healthcare, Power and Renewable Energy businesses. During his GE career, he has lived in India, USA and China.

Emanuel is the global Chief Commercial Officer of GE's Grid Solutions business. He has over 27 years of experience in the EPC, energy generation and transmission & distributions markets and has proven leadership in leading global commercial and engineering operations. Emanuel joined GE in 2007 and is currently based out of Paris.

GE T&D India has a presence in all stages of power supply chain with a wide range of products that includes Power Transformers, Circuit Breakers, Gas Insulated Switchgears, Instrument Transformers, and Substation Automation Equipment.

