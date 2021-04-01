GE to provide maintenance services for 718-MW power plant in Bangladesh

Dhaka: GE on Wednesday announced that it will be providing maintenance services and a suite of digital solutions for the upcoming 718-megawatt (MW) combined cycle power plant at Meghnaghat, Narayanganj, Bangladesh owned by Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd, a joint venture between Indias Reliance Power Limited and Japans JERA Co., Inc.

The 22-year agreement includes equipment maintenance on the gas and steam turbines, and auxiliaries, and implementation of plant-wide digital solutions on cloud APM (Asset Performance Maintenance) Health & Reliability, OPM (Operations Performance Maintenance) Performance Intelligence, and BaseLine Security Centre for the contract term.

"Emerging nations like Bangladesh need reliable and affordable supply of electricity that can further boost the infrastructure development and economic growth. GE's proven track record of providing high-quality technology, services and advanced digital solutions along with the local footprint in Bangladesh, gives us the confidence that the 718 MW Meghnaghat power plant will set a new benchmark in delivering sustainable power to the people of Bangladesh," said Ranjan Lohar, CEO, Reliance Bangladesh LNG & Power Ltd.

The Meghnaghat power plant will be powered by two GE 9F gas turbines, one GE D11 steam turbine and three H53 generators. It will utilize re-gasified liquified natural gas (LNG) fuel to generate the equivalent electricity needed to supply more than 850,000 homes in Bangladesh. GE aims to bring improved availability and performance to the plant while performing all of the plant's major maintenance needs over the term of the contract.

"Today, by virtue of its economic growth, progressive policy framework and potential of infrastructure development, Bangladesh is a focal point for investment for global players in the power sector," said Deepesh Nanda, CEO, GE Gas Power South Asia. "The upcoming 718 MW Meghnaghat power plant is a testimony to this fact. GE will continue to offer advanced technology to support the growth of the power sector in Bangladesh, contributing towards making electricity more efficient, cost-effective and accessible."

The suite of digital solutions provided by GE Digital will provide significant benefits such as asset performance management which helps in increasing equipment reliability and O&M efficiency across the plant and fleet. Featuring built-in GE industry expertise, advanced analytics and work process automation, APM is the backbone of power generation operations enabling the plant operator to detect operational issues before they occur, avoiding unplanned downtime.

It also provides analytics-driven insights to drive profitable operations and planning decisions. From operating at maximum efficiency to data-driven dispatch decisions, OPM helps to improve plant financial performance.

BaseLine Security addresses external and internal OT (Operation Technology) cyber security gaps and risks. The tailored cyber security stack will provide a solid comprehensive solution covering governance, endpoint protection, application & network security, data protection, privilege access management, OT monitoring, incident handling & response, data privacy and identity management.

