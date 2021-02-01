Gehlot unhappy with Budget, says people left disappointed

In a tweet, he said: "Rajasthan had high expectations from the Union Budget but the people of the state have been disappointed by this. We hoped that East Rajasthan Canal Project would get the status of National Project in the budget, and Rajasthan would get special state status in Har Ghar Nal Yojana but it did not happen."

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday expressed his displeasure over the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying they had high expectations from the Budget but the people of the state have been left disappointed.

Gehlot said "there is a bad news in this budget for the common man as no relief has been given in the prices of petrol and diesel rather new cess has been put on petrol and diesel". The impact of the ever-increasing prices of petrol and diesel will finally pass on to the common man.

He said the entire focus of the budget was only on the electoral states. It seems to be more 'five electoral state budgets' than the Union Budget. "There is no policy in the budget for an economy going through a bad phase," he said in another tweet.

"The BJP, which has been an outspoken opponent of FDI during the UPA government, has been promoting FDI since forming its government, which has been reflected in the budget. If in the past, instead of opposing FDI for political reasons, BJP would have supported the UPA in the interest of the country, then the country would have gone even further in this direction," he added.

Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also termed the Budget disappointing, saying there is nothing new in the budget for farmers, unemployed youth and MSMEs.

Reacting to the Budget, he said that the Finance Minister's budget speech was focused on increasing privatisation in many areas including banking, electricity, insurance, shipping etc and the middle class has been cheated by not giving any exemption in the income tax.