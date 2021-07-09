GHCL hits 52 week high after shareholders approve demerger plans

The scheme of demerger runs along lines of Inorganic Chemicals and textile businessess, which has been approved by secured creditors.

Mumbai: Shareholders of GHCL, formerly referred to as Gujarat Heavy Chemicals have agreed to a demerger of the company.

The restructuring plan was announced in March last year. GCHL Textile business was to be demerged into a separate company. Both businesses would be listed as separate business entities.

The company in a note expects the demerger to deliver various operational and strategic benefits to each Business segment such as focused growth, concentrated approach, business synergies and increased operational and customer focus.

In addition, it will address independent business opportunities with efficient capital allocation and attract different set of investors, strategic partners, lenders and other stakeholders, thus expected to result in enhanced value creation for stakeholders.

Stocks of GHCL traded up by 3.12 percent in the session on Friday to touch 292.05 During this session, the stock price touched its high of 302.40. According to data on the BSE, a total of 1.43 lakh shares exchanged hands.

RS Jalan, Managing Director, GHCL was quoted as saying in a note about the demerger plan. He said, "This is an important step towards the next phase of growth for the organisation as a whole. The demerger will go a Jong way in facilitating better opportunities, focus and business synergies for both businesses. It will also help us cater to the different needs of the diverse businesses in a better way and aid value creation for our stakeholders."

