Gillette India logs 15% rise in Oct-Dec net profit

Mumbai, Feb 4 (IANS) Gillette India Ltd on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 82 crore.

In a statement, the company said that during the period under review, it delivered sales of Rs 520 crore, up 13 per cent on a year-on-year basis on the back of its robust product portfolio, strong retail execution, and market recovery.