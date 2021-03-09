Giriraj takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi for 'no fisheries ministry' remark

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh on Tuesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during Lok Sabha proceedings for his recent remarks saying that if his party came to power, he'll create a ministry dedicated to fishermen of India.

Replying to a question asked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunita Duggal during Question Hour, Singh said, "I do not know whether Rahul Gandhi has lost his memory, or anything happened with him."

"I am hurt that Rahul Gandhi had asked through an unstarred question on February 2, but he went to Puducherry and Kochi and said that there is no fisheries department, if I come into the government, I will create a separate ministry," Singh said.

The Minister further said asked Gandhi about that question raised by him in the unstarred question, saying "Whose question was that Sir? I am raising a constitutional question."

Gandhi's comment was even mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Home Minister Amit Shah soon after he made the mistake during his visit to Puducherry and Kochi in February beginning.

Gandhi had visited Puducherry where he asked why fishermen didn't have a ministry in Delhi? "I consider you to be the farmers of the sea. If farmers of the land can have their ministry in Delhi, then why is it that the farmers of the sea don't have a ministry in Delhi?" Gandhi had said.

--IANS

rak/ash