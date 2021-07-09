Give 10 days/yr leave to staff in sensitive areas, RBI to banks

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to come up with board-approved policies to send employees posted in sensitive areas on a mandatory leave of at least 10 days during a year.
The leave would be given without any prior intimation.
"As a prudent operational risk management measure, the banks shall put in place a 'mandatory leave' policy wherein the employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise," the RBI said in a circular.
The central bank has said that banks shall ensure that the employees, while on 'mandatory leave', do not have access to any physical or virtual resources related to their work responsibilities, with the exception of internal or corporate email which is usually available to all employees for general purposes.
Banks shall, as per a board-approved policy, prepare a list of sensitive positions to be covered under 'mandatory leave' requirements and the list shall be reviewed periodically. Implementation of this policy shall be reviewed under the supervisory process.
The circular said that the revised instructions shall be applicable to all the banks and they shall comply with these instructions within six months from the date of issue of the circular.
