Give 10 days/yr leave to staff in sensitive areas, RBI to banks

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed banks to come up with board-approved policies to send employees posted in sensitive areas on a mandatory leave of at least 10 days during a year.

The leave would be given without any prior intimation.

"As a prudent operational risk management measure, the banks shall put in place a 'mandatory leave' policy wherein the employees posted in sensitive positions or areas of operation shall be compulsorily sent on leave for a few days (not less than 10 working days) in a single spell every year, without giving any prior intimation to these employees, thereby maintaining an element of surprise," the RBI said in a circular.