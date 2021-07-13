Glance's active user base reaches 140mn in India in Q1

According to Counterpoint Research Quarterly Mobile Application Tracker, customers of big smartphone brands like Xiaomi (including POCO), Samsung, Vivo and OPPO form a majority of Glance's active user base.

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Lockscreen platform Glance, owned by the InMobi Group, has now reached 140 million active users in India in the first quarter, a report said on Tuesday.

"Glance is a platform that bridges the gap between new content and millions of smartphone users with its intuitive user interface," Arushi Chawla, Research Analyst, said in a statement.

"It comes as a pre-installed feature, as against an app that needs to be downloaded. This makes it easy to use. It offers content in eight regional languages, which is a significant value addition in a linguistically and culturally diverse nation like India," she added.

The report said that Glance has a strong presence in the sub-$250 smartphone segment, which covers 80 per cent of the Indian smartphone user base.

The research also found that 70 per cent of newly-launched smartphones in the sub-$250 segment now come pre-installed with the platform.

Glance uses artificial intelligence (AI) to deliver personalised content via video stories and live streaming across categories like news, entertainment, tech, sports, fashion and travel.

This ensures users stay updated about trends and developments in their areas of interest without having to actively search for them.

The platform has also been working towards penetrating the vernacular content market in the country, given that the vast majority of Indian smartphone users are not native English speakers.

