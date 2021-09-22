Glenmark gets USFDA approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam 1%

Chennai: Pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Tuesday said it has received final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1 per cent, the generic version of Evoclin Foam, 1 per cent, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending July 2021, the Evoclin Foam, 1 per cent, market achieved annual sales of approximately $12.0 million.