Global cues, buying interest buoy equities; Realty stocks rise

Globally, stocks clung close to record highs as investors weighed inflation concerns ahead of key monthly US jobs report scheduled for release on Friday, while oil prices rose for a third straight session.

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) India's benchmark equity indices ended at a record closing high, on the back of robust global cues during Thursday's trade session.

However, European stock markets opened in the red after reports emerged that the UK is considering to delay the final stage of reopening by two weeks if hospitalisations and deaths increase.

In domestic market, among sectors, realty, consumer durables, oil & gas, and capital goods indices rose the most.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed the day's trade at 52,232.43, higher by 382.95 points, or 0.74 per cent, from its previous close.

Similarly, the Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange ended the trade session at 15,690.35, up 114.15 points, or 0.73 per cent, from its previous close.

"Nifty once again closed at a fresh record high on June 3 after opening with a gap-up. Sectoral rotation is back in focus,"said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities.

"On Friday, weekend considerations could result in some profit taking at these or higher levels. Outcome of RBI's credit policy meet can impact banking and other sectors though expectations are subdued therefrom."

Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia, said: "All the optimistic global cues helped the market index open positively. The indices were trading at fine-fettle with gains and continued to trade in the green terrain but some of the gains were cut-off in the late morning session."

"Our research suggests 15,700-15,720 will act as a resistance zone and we can witness a small correction in the market till the level of 15,500."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Domestic markets witnessed a range bound rally with strong buying interest seen in realty and consumer durables with small and mid cap stocks outperforming."

"The global market was cautious with the US and European markets trading in red ahead of the release of key economic US data. In the wake of increasing inflationary pressure, the domestic market is awaiting tomorrow's RBI MPC announcement which is expected to maintain its accommodative stance."

