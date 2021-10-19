Global cues, positive macros push equities higher for 8th day in row

Mumbai: Positive global cues as well as healthy Q2 results pushed equities higher on Tuesday, the eight consecutive sessions of rally.

The 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 62,188 points around 12.25 p.m., up 423 points or 0.68 per cent.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 18,584 points, up by 107 points or 0.58 per cent.