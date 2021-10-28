Global cues pull indices down; metal stocks lose

In the initial trade, the key indices opened flat and rose mildly in the morning before ceded gains.

Mumbai: Positive global cues along with healthy results from the financial sector pushed India's equity markets higher on Tuesday.

Among sectors, Telecom and Healthcare have gained the most while Banks and Metals have lost the most.

Consequently, the 30-scrip Sensex traded at 61,236.96 points around 2.50 p.m., down 113.30 points, or 0.18 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty50 traded lower. It fell to 18,240.60, down 27.80 po ints, or 0.15 per cent.

"Nifty could struggle and may make an attempt to recover some of the lost ground later," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

According to Gaurav Garg, Head of Research at CapitalVia Global Research: "Indian Equity benchmarks cut some of their gains in the afternoon session amid mixed global cues."

"There will be some cautiousness with respect to FII net sellers of domestic markets."