  4. Global cues, value buying lift indices; Sensex gains over 230 points

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 12th, 2021, 12:59:44hrs
bse_sensex

Mumbai: Positive global cues along with value buying opportunities lifted India's key equity indices - S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 - during Friday's early-morning trade session.

At 10.15 a.m., the 30-scrip sensitive index traded at 60,154.03 points, up 234.34 points or 0.39 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 60,248.04 points from its previous close of 59,919.69 points.

Besides, the NSE Nifty50 traded at 17,959.25 points, up by 85.65 points or 0.48 per cent.

It opened at 17,977.60 points from its previous close of 17,873.60 points.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
