Global cues, value buys lift equities; Sensex closes over 1K pts up (3rd Ld)

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Favourable global cues, as well as value buying, lifted India's key equity indices up on Tuesday.

The two indices had a gap up opening on account of favourable global cues and declining VIX.

In terms of counters, most sectoral indices closed in the green.

The S&P BSE Sensex was up by 1,128.08 points, or 2.30 per cent, at 50,136.58 points from the previous close.