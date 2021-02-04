GMR Group, Airbus to collaborate on aircraft maintenance

The two companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities across aviation services, technologies and innovation.

New Delhi: Aviation infrastructure developer GMR Group will collaborate with aerospace major Airbus for aircraft maintenance and aviation services.

The MoU, signed at Aero India 2021, Bengaluru, envisages collaboration in innovating solutions for airport operations and cargo supply chain management, among others.

"GMR Group and Airbus will team up to explore potential synergies in several strategic areas of aviation services including maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services," a joint statement said.

"As part of the MoU, GMR Group and Airbus will collaborate to explore a broad scope of aviation services like maintenance, components, training, digital and airport services both for commercial and military aircraft to benefit the entire aerospace ecosystem in the country."

