Go Fashion shares listed 90% over issue price on debut

Mumbai: Shares of Go Fashion made its debut on the exchanges on Tuesday with a premium of 90 per cent over its issue price of Rs 690 at Rs 1,316.

On the listing day, the shares of the company settled at Rs 1,250.

"As the number of working women is increasing along with evolving fashion trends, it is expected that the company can have a strong growth momentum," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.