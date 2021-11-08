Go First completes 16 years of service, starts discount scheme

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 8th, 2021, 17:38:04hrs
go_first

Mumbai: Airline major Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has started a 16 per cent discount offer on airfare for passengers of both domestic and international flights to mark the completion of its 16 years of operations.

The bookings under the offer can be made between November 2-9, for travel between November 24, and March 31, 2022.

Founded in 2005, the airline has grown from four aircraft to 58 and from four destinations to 38.

Recently, it became the first airline in India to transform to ULCC (ultra-low cost carrier) from LCC (low cost carrier).

