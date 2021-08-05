Go First to commence direct flights to Doha

The flights, operated under the'Air Bubble' agreement will make Doha its first destination in Qatar and the sixth in GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries.

Mumbai: Ultra-low cost carrier Go First, formerly known as GoAir, on Wednesday announced the commencement of direct flights between three India cities --Mumbai, Kochi, and Kannur -- and Doha from August 5.

"'Go First' will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha while passengers can avail flights twice a week on Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha- Kannur route."

"To mark the introduction of services to Qatar, Go First is offering inaugural return fares starting at INR 26,666 on Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai, INR 37,118 on Kochi-Doha-Kochi, and INR 32332 on Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes, respectively."

Besides, the airline said that it will leverage the cargo capacity available on its flights between the India-Qatar sector.

