Goa gets Rs 300cr for 60th Liberation Day anniversary celebration

Panaji, Feb 1 (IANS) The Goa government appeared to have got an unlikely windfall in the 2021-22 budget in form of the Rs 300 crore announced by Union Finance Nirmala Sitharaman for celebration of the state's 60 years of liberation from Portuguese rule.

The announcement of Rs 300 crore by Sitharaman follows repeated requests made by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for a package of Rs 100 crore for celebration of the event across the country and restoration of places of historic interest in the coastal state.