Goa may reduce VAT to lower petrol price: CM

Panaji, March 25 (IANS) The Goa government may reduce the state's share of value added tax (VAT) imposed on fuel prices, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative Assembly on Thursday, amid a sustained spike in prices of petrol and diesel over the last few months.

"Government will try reducing (the) state's share of VAT imposed on petrol and petroleum products, whenever possible," Sawant said during the ongoing Budget Session in a written response to a question from BJP MLA Francisco Silveira.