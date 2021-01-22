GoAir commences 'Freedom Sale', offers 1 mn seats for booking

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) To make air travel more affordable, GoAir on Friday announced a sale for passengers planning their domestic travel this year.

As part of its "Freedom Sale", the airline has made available "one million seats" to book on its domestic network.

"Starting at an all-inclusive lowest fare of INR 859, the eight-day freedom sale is effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021, and will be valid on one-way fares for travel from April 1 until December 31, 2021 on airline's domestic network," the airline said in a statement.