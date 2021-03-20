GoAir makes history with 1st Srinagar night flight

The GoAir flight G8 7007 took off at 7.35 p.m. on Friday. It was an Airbus A320neo aircraft.

New Delhi, Mar. March 20 (IANS) Low cost carrier GoAir operated the first night flight from Srinagar to New Delhi, thus becoming the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this feat.

Going forward, GoAir will operate daily scheduled flight from Srinagar that will depart at 8.30 p.m. GoAir was also the first airline to operate morning flights to-and-from Srinagar.

Commenting on the achievement, Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir, said: "It gives me immense pleasure to dedicate the first ever night flight from Srinagar to Delhi as a salute to the spirit of Srinagar. GoAir is also strengthening the network across the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh region by enhancing their daily flights to-and-from Srinagar."

Khona also recollected the dedication and commitment of GoAir to the development of Jammu and Kashmir.

"GoAir was the only airline to operate daily flights from Awantipur Airforce Airport during the times when the main airport was closed due to resurfacing of the runway for a pretty long time. GoAir was the only airline to provide connectivity from Srinagar to other parts of the country during those times," he said.

The first night flight from Srinagar marks a dawn of a new era that would provide improved connectivity from several airports in India to Srinagar, Jammu and Leh.

GoAir proposes to provide the residents of Srinagar and the tourists to Srinagar high mobility and freedom to plan their travel and provide day return connectivity to major airports like Delhi, Mumbai and other major airports.

GoAir is the aviation foray of India's 284-year-old Wadia Group that comprises leading brands including 157-year-old Bombay Burmah, 141-year-old Bombay Dyeing, 102-year-old Britannia Ltd., 66-year-old National Peroxide Limited, the decade old Bombay Realty, and others.

