GoAir to commence 'Summer Sale' from March 22

According to the airline, these features have been crafted after analysis of customers' needs.

The travel period for the offer commences from March 22 - June 30 and comes with special features.

"The first and foremost feature is 5 kg extra baggage allowance without any extra cost. It has been noticed that customers are facing the quintessential challenge of optimal baggage and extra baggage this season is the ideal option for them," the airline said.

"Customers will also have the benefit of any number of date modifications to their ticket, free of cost. This feature will enable our esteemed customers to plan and re-plan their summer travel with complete peace of mind."

Besides, the airline has waived off the convenience fee for customer who book their tickets through all the direct channels of the airline.

--IANS

rv/sn/sdr/