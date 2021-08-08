Gold rates slip by Rs 1000 this week, is it time to buy?

Gold rates contracted by $40 in a single session in US spot markets during the weekend. This has caused rates to drop across the world. The drop has been more contracted in India which is the world's second largest consumer after China.

Mumbai / Chennai / New Delhi: Gold rates across India dropped by Rs 1,000 within five sessions. Rates tracked by Sify Gold saw a dip across 60+ major cities.

The price of Gold has also contracted in the Gulf region, especially in prominent cities such as Dubai, Riyadh, Muscat, Kuwait, Manama, and Doha.

The main cause for the drop in Gold rate has been ascribed to a better than expected jobs report in the US.

The report unveiled on Friday showed hiring was stronger than what economists had expected. Employers added 943,000 workers to their payrolls and average wages jumped 4% in July from a year earlier.

With this, the US unemployment rate stands at 5.4 percent. The positive report has boosted the outlook on the Wall Street and the Bond markets. The report also boosted the US Dollar Index denting gold by 2.27 percent in a single session.

Despite the slip, the outlook on Gold still holds promise owing to two crucial factors. That, despite a resurgent US Dollar Index. The first factor is the outbreak of the Delta virus strain across the US and the CDC asking offices to switch to Work from Home mode. The second Factor is the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Another factor that is likely to buoy gold rates for the short-term is near-zero interest rate. Despite the rising inflation across US the US Federal Reserve has opted to keep interest rates at near zero for sometime now. The US Fed bond buying program is also likely to continue. Near zero interest rate buoys Gold. Physical ownership of this metal does not offer comparable dividends.

In terms of opportunities, investors seem to be flush with avenues for investing. More IPOs and Bonds offering better returns may have taken the sheen off Gold.

In terms of Demand, the great Indian Gold buying festival of Dhanteras is expected only in November. Until then, the reason for a bull run on Gold is a remote chance.

On the contrary, the recent slump is likely to be a good window to buy a few grams of Gold.

Disclaimer: Above information is solely for information purposes. Readers are advised to research and examine opportunities with a SEBI registered financial analyst prior to investing in the Money Markets.