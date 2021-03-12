Google Pixel 5a may be launched on June 11

Known tipster Jon Prosser shared a tweet from his official Twitter handle claiming that a source has confirmed that Google is planning to launch the Pixel 5a on June 11, 2021.

San Francisco: Google is reportedly planning to launch its next-generation mid-budget smartphone 'Google Pixel 5a' on June 11.

On the front, the device is expected to get a punch-hole display with minimal bezels on the device's top and bottom.

The upcoming Pixel 5a is expected to feature a 6.2-inch FHD+ OLED display. The smartphone's dimensions are similar to the likes of Pixel 4a 5G, measuring 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8 mm from the leaked image.

The Pixel 5a is expected to have dual cameras and a flash, all housed within a square camera module.

The Pixel 5a renders also show that the phone could have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint reader and stereo speakers.

In addition to that, the Pixel 5a may get 6GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It is also expected to get a 3840mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.