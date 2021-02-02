Google to pay $3.8M to 5,500 current employees, job applicants

As part of the settlement, Google will hand over $1,353,052 in back pay and interest to 2,565 female engineers.

San Francisco, Feb 2 (IANS) Google will pay over $3.8 million to more than 5,500 current employees and job applicants affected by alleged systematic pay and hiring discrimination, the US Department of Labor has announced.

It will also pay $1,232,000 in back pay and interest to 1,757 female engineering applicants and 1,219 Asian engineering applicants for "engineering positions not hired."

"Pay discrimination remains a systemic problem. Employers must conduct regular pay equity audits to ensure that their compensation systems promote equal opportunity," said Jenny R. Yang, director of the office of federal contract compliance programmes on Monday.

During a routine compliance evaluation, the department identified pay disparities affecting female employees in software engineering positions at Google facilities in Mountain View, and in Seattle and Kirkland, Washington.

The agency also identified hiring rate differences that disadvantaged female and Asian applicants for software engineering positions at Google's locations in San Francisco and Sunnyvale, and in Kirkland.

Google has agreed to enhance future compliance proactively and review its current policies, procedures and practices related to hiring, compensation; conduct analyses; and take corrective action to ensure non-discrimination.

In 2018, more than 20,000 Google employees walked out of work to protest the company's handling of sexual harassment allegations.

In a bid to hold Alphabet accountable on issues like inequality, gender discrimination and workplace harassment, Google workers across the world have formed a global union alliance called Alpha Global.

Alpha Global, as reported by The Verge, comprised of 13 different unions representing workers in 10 countries, including the US, the UK and Switzerland.

Formed with an aim to tackle issues like pay disparity, retaliation and controversial government contracts, the another alliance called Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) is affiliated with the Communications Workers of America, a national union representing workers in telecommunications and media.

