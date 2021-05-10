Govt advances grant of Rs 8923.8 cr to Panchayats for Covid relief

New Delhi: The Finance ministry has released an amount of Rs 8,923.8 crore to 25 States as grants to the Rural Local Bodies (RLBs).

The grants are meant for all the three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions - village, block and district.

The amount released on Saturday is the first instalment of the 'Untied Grants' for the year 2021-22. It is meant to be utilised by the RLBs, among other things, for various prevention and mitigation measures needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, it will augment resources to the three tiers of Panchayats for fighting the contagion.