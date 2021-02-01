Govt allots Rs 2.2L cr for health, Rs 35k cr for Covid vaccines

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The government of India has put a big focus on healthcare in the Union Budget amid the coronavirus pandemic .

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the 'PM Aatmanirbhar Swastha Bharat', to be launched with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

A supplementary sum of Rs 35,000 crore has also been proposed, which will be used to procure and distribute Covid vaccines in the country.