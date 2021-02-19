Govt allows drone deployment to collect agri data

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) The Centre has given regulatory approval for drone deployment for remote sensing data collection in agricultural areas of 100 districts of the country.

The move will be beneficial for Gram Panchayat level yield estimation, under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted conditional exemption for Remotely Piloted Aircraft System usage to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.