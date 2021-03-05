Govt allows import of 4L tonnes of urad in FY2021-22

Retail prices of urad dal are ruling over Rs 100 per kg across the country, as per the prices available on the website of the Department of Consumer Affairs.

New Delhi: In a bid to check the rise in prices of pulses in the domestic market, the government has allowed the millers/refiners to import 4 lakh tonnes of urad (Black Matpe) in the financial year 2021-22.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry had declared a quota of 4 lakh tonnes of urad to be imported in the financial year 2021-22 by a notification issued on Wednesday. The millers and refiners can import the said quantity of urad till March 31, 2022.

India mainly imports urad from Myanmar but after the recent political instability in Myanmar, urad import has been affected, said a market analyst.

Import of urad under the import restriction will be allowed only to the millers/refiners and will be distributed equally or for the quantity applied, whichever is lower, as per the procedure to be notified separately by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade, said a notification.

