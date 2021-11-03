Govt announces excise duty revision, Petrol and Diesel turn slightly cheaper

New Delhi: The Government of India has announced an excise duty cut on Petrol and Diesel prices effectively from Wednesday which is expected to reduce the cost of fuel.
The central excise duty on Petrol and diesel has been pared by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.
In an official communication, the government said that the move will benefit farmers the most who "have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season."
"The reduction in excise duty on Petrol and Diesel will also boost consumption and keep inflation low, thus helping the poor and middle classes. Today’s decision is expected to further spur the overall economic cycle," a note added.
The note also urged state governments to reduce Value Added Taxes to effectively control the spiraling price of Petrol and Diesel.
States such as Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat were quick to pare their respective state's taxes on fuel. The CMO for Uttar Pradesh was quoted by ANI as saying that Petrol and Diesel price would both be reduced by Rs 12 per litre.
States such as Karnataka, Assam, Tripura and Goa have declared a VAT reduction of Rs 7 each on the price of petrol and diesel.