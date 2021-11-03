Govt announces excise duty revision, Petrol and Diesel turn slightly cheaper

New Delhi: The Government of India has announced an excise duty cut on Petrol and Diesel prices effectively from Wednesday which is expected to reduce the cost of fuel.

The central excise duty on Petrol and diesel has been pared by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

In an official communication, the government said that the move will benefit farmers the most who "have, through their hard work, kept the economic growth momentum going even during the lockdown phase and the massive reduction in excise on diesel will come as a boost to the farmers during the upcoming Rabi season."