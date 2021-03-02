'Govt committed to support travel & hospitality sector'

Addressing the webinar on 'MSME Travel and Hospitality Industry', organised by FICCI, Gadkari said, The infrastructural projects in the pipeline as part of the central Government's plans have laid the foundation of Atmanirbhar Bharat and will also boost domestic tourism in the country.

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said that with the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the government is committed to create multiple opportunities for MSMEs, boost tourism with the help of upcoming infrastructure projects.

Innovation is key to the revival of the travel and hospitality sector. Industry players such as FICCI, OYO Hotels || chr(38) || Homes and IATO should take advantage of the government schemes to come together and support MSMEs.

The Minister added that the government's initiatives, such as collateral-free automatic loans for business, including MSMEs; Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds, will generate tremendous business opportunities.

It will turn into a win-win situation for the industry. The domestic tourist destinations, including hills, forests, and religious pilgrimage, will benefit from upcoming projects such as Char Dham Road, New Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, 22 Green Express Highways, and others. There's a huge potential for small hotel partners, agents to tap into this and look at expanding their offerings catering to the needs of tourists, he said.

The webinar saw active participation of 200+ OYO hotel partners and travel and tour agents. The discussion focused on the future of hospitality and tourism, including strategies and steps taken by the government to support MSME players, boosting the country's infrastructure and thereby focusing on promoting domestic tourism, which is an integral contributor in building India's robust revival story.

