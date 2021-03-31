Govt cuts small savings rate for Apr-Jun to 3.5%

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) The Ministry of Finance on Wednesday announced the reduction in the small savings rate from 3.5 percent for the first quarter of the financial year starting April 1, 2021.

The small savings rate during January-March was 4 per cent annually.

Further, in an office memorandum, the Department of Economic Affairs said that the 1-year time deposit rates have been reduced to 4.4 percent from 5.5 percent, and the 2-year, 3-year, 5-year time deposit rate have been cut to 5.0 per cent, 5.1 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively, on a quarterly basis.