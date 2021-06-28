Govt extends PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing till FY26

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Giving a major push to the domestic electronics industry, the Centre has decided to extend the tenure of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing by one year till FY 2025-26.

The participating companies will get the option of choosing any five years for meeting their production targets under the scheme. Further, investments made in 2020-21 will continue to be covered.