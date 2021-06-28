Govt extends PLI for large-scale electronics manufacturing till FY26

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Giving a major push to the domestic electronics industry, the Centre has decided to extend the tenure of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing by one year till FY 2025-26.
The participating companies will get the option of choosing any five years for meeting their production targets under the scheme. Further, investments made in 2020-21 will continue to be covered.
The scheme provides incentive of 6 per cent to 4 per cent on incremental sales of goods under target segments that are manufactured in India, for a period of five years.
The extension would be supportive to manufacturers as companies have been unable to achieve incremental sales condition due to disruption in production activities due to pandemic related lockdowns, restrictions on movement of personnel, delay in installation of relocated plant and machinery and disruption in supply chain of components.
--IANS
rrb/sn/arm