Govt imposes stocks limit on soya meal

New Delhi: With an aim to regulate the production, stocking and distribution of soya meal, the Centre has brought in an order to impose a stock limit on it till June 30, 2022.

According to the Gazette notification of December 23 for the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution (MoCAF&PD) the government has exercised the powers under the various provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, which means, no one can stock soya meal beyond 90 days.